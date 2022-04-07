JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson school districts recently received the names of the Advanced Placement (AP) scholars and other special academic honorees being honored by the College Boards for tests taken and work done last spring.
Thus, the lists include 2021 graduates and upcoming students, with all honorees listed under the grade they were in last year.
Fort Atkinson
Named as AP Scholars with Distinction (earning average scores of 3.5 or more on all AP exams and at least 3 on five exams) were Kalin T Ahmad, senior; Olivia A. Granec, senior; Logan Hamele, senior; Aiden M. McDonough, senior; and Logan A. Prasch, senior;
Named as AP Scholars with Honor (earning average scores of 3.25 or more on all AP exams and at least 3 on four or more exams) were Mary Ellen L. Moran, senior; Casey C. Strayer, senior; Alice W. Van Haaften, senior; and Shania H. Woods, senior;
Named as AP scholars (earning scores of 3 or higher on all AP exams) were Joseph M. Barganz, junior; Matthew D. Bettanski, senior; Tyler J. Bettanski, senior; Cade Cosson, junior; Andrew J. Davis, senior; Drew M. Evans, junior; Noah A. Frame, senior; Eli W. Koehler, senior, Kiarra M. Kostroski, senior; Mackenzie E. Kuska, junior; Lewis G. Luciano, senior; Gabrielle M. Morales, senior; Alex I. Smillie, senior; Maya Williams, senior; Brandon M. Yang, senior; and Nolan M. Zachgo, junior.
In addition, the following Fort Atkinson students were recognized as having scores of 30+ on the ACT (American College Test) exam: Joseph Barganz, Jenka Carter, Drew Evans, Mackenzie Kuska, Noah Maier, Andrew Meacham, Logan Recob, Elee Sharp, Jessica Sharp, Preston Whitcomb, and Spencer Whitcomb.
Two students made the cut to apply for status as National Merit Scholars, Mackenzie Kuska and Elee Sharp.
Two students received a College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, Spencer Betchey and Joseph Barganz.
Finally, Kiara Wolfram has been selected as a Kohl Finalist by the Kohl Educational Foundation.
Jefferson High School
Named as AP Scholars of Distinction were Lauren Dempsey, junior; Taylor Phillips, senior; and Valorie Schamens, senior.
Recognized as AP Scholars with Honor were Jhoana Hernandez, senior; Emily Hollenberger, senior; Aurelia Rutkowski, junior; and Jarrett Schneider, senior.
Named as AP Scholars were Emily Carlson, senior; Alivia Dearborn, senior; Eden Dempsey, senior; Andrew Gee, junior; Joanna Guevara, junior; Jacob Jurczyk, junior; Ahna Kammer, senior; Lindsey Krause, senior; Claire Ostopowicz, senior; Sophie Peterson, senior; Dayanara Ramirez, junior; Isabel Tackman, junior; Kate Utrie, junior; Toby Weisensel, junior; Zia Wolter, senior; and Megan Worzalla, senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.