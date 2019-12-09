The Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion along with the Auxiliary Unit 166 will be holding their annual membership Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a catered meal at 6:30 p.m.
Those who plan on attending are encouraged to bring a donation to be distributed to Veterans in need.
Items on the wish list for veterans include but are not limited to puzzle books, DVD’s, personal care items (non-alcohol), socks, T-shirts, underwear, sweatpants, flannel shirts, sweatshirts, winter jackets, gloves and hats and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.