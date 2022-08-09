To coincide with Rhythm Remix, the Fort Atkinson Lions Club will be grilling brats, frying cheese curds, and selling assorted beverages and snacks at the Lorman Bicentennial Park, 210 St. Water St. West, on the Rock River near the Robert Street bridge.
The concession stand will be open on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lions invite the public to come and enjoy a meal and listen to live music from the Jason Thomas Band, which starts at noon.
Members of the Fort Atkinson Lions, a 92-year old civic organization and the second-oldest Lions Club in southeastern Wisconsin, can be found donating their time to these events.
Lions have also been busy selling food concessions at Ralph Park, a fundraiser they have held for years. The club sells an assortment of refreshments and food on three nights from May until July. A new Lions Club sign now graces the concession building to remind attendees of the club’s commitment to the community.
The club also sold concession at two local events, the Junior Blackhawk Baseball tournament in July and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center’s outing at Ralph Park in August.
Funds raised go to local projects. Last year Lions supported Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Bold Base, Christmas Neighbors, Friends of the Library, Lady Blackhawks, Piecemaker’s Quilted Guild, Rock River Community Clinic and the Summer Reading program. Funds were also distributed for state Lions projects like Lions Camp and Leader Dog (training canines to assist the visually impaired).
