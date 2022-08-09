To coincide with Rhythm Remix, the Fort Atkinson Lions Club will be grilling brats, frying cheese curds, and selling assorted beverages and snacks at the Lorman Bicentennial Park, 210 St. Water St. West, on the Rock River near the Robert Street bridge.

The concession stand will be open on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lions invite the public to come and enjoy a meal and listen to live music from the Jason Thomas Band, which starts at noon.

