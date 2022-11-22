Pictured include veterans that are members of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club. Standing left to right include: John LaPlant, Frank Beran, Eric Schultz, John Anderson, Dean Hanke, Tom Freeman, John Houseman, Glen Schaefer, Kim Grunow, and Carl Baio. Seated left to right: Robert Ehrke, Jim Schafer, Roger Draeger, Don Gross, Larry Narkis, and E.G. Becker. Not present in this picture include Gib Benoy, Robert Buell, Chip Day, Gary Kunz, Jim Mode and Bill Wild.
At the first November Fort Atkinson Lions Club meeting, 22 of its members were recognized for their military service. Fort Atkinson Lions Jan Brockmann and Donna Petersen made the presentation, which included a story of the significance of the American flag.
During the meeting, the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Fort Atkinson presented an honor quilt to Lion Glen Schaefer. Rhona Quinn read details on Schaefer’s career as Lion Donna Petersen, also a Piecemakers Quilt Guild member, displayed the quilt.
