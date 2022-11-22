At the first November Fort Atkinson Lions Club meeting, 22 of its members were recognized for their military service. Fort Atkinson Lions Jan Brockmann and Donna Petersen made the presentation, which included a story of the significance of the American flag.

During the meeting, the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Fort Atkinson presented an honor quilt to Lion Glen Schaefer. Rhona Quinn read details on Schaefer’s career as Lion Donna Petersen, also a Piecemakers Quilt Guild member, displayed the quilt.

