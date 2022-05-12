The Fort Atkinson community can join in a full slate of Memorial Day activities, from graveside remembrances at local cemeteries, a community breakfast, a Marine service, a parade downtown, a main ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, and a luncheon.
The first of these activities will take place May 30, with a breakfast in the American Legion dugout.
The Memorial Day breakfast, sponsored by the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion Auxiliary, will take place from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at the dugout, located at 201 S. Water St. E., with ticket prices of $7 for adults, $4 for children age 3-12, and free for children under age 3.
Two Honor Guard cemetery crews will depart from the Legion Dugout at 7 a.m. for graveside services at the local cemeteries.
The west run, commanded by Legionnaire Bob Ehrke will be at Wards Cemetery at 7:20, North Oakland at 7:33, Oakland at 7:45, Ives at 8:05, Seventh Day Advent at 8:20, Busseyville at 8:40 and Union at 8:50.
The south run, commanded by Legionnaire Doug Lehman, will be at Lakeview Cemetery at 7:40, South Koshkonong at 8:10, Cold Spring at 8:40 and Hebron at 9:10.
Organizers note that these are approximate times and that these visits may be cancelled if there is inclement weather.
The Marine observance, starting at 10 a.m., will be led by American Legion Post 166 Commander Joel Osmundson, with Post Chaplain Roger Faultersak offering the prayer.
Strewing flowers in keeping with the traditional ceremony will be Betty Schelb of Post 166 American Legion Auxiliary, Faith Elford of Post 1879 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Karen Swader of Chapter 409 Vietnam Veterans of America, Nancy Olson of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Helen O’Neil representing Gold Star Mothers.
The parade will start at approximately 10:25 a.m. from the American Legion Dugout and will travel through the downtown to the Evergreen Cemetery. Serving as Parade Marshal this year is Fort Atkinson’s “Windy” Frohmader.
The parade will feature the Fort Atkinson Honor Guard, Daughters of the American Revolution, military vehicles, the Fort Atkinson High School band, parade dignitaries, and ROTC cadets.
The observance at Evergreen Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m.
VFW Commander Bill Imsland will serve as the master of ceremonies, while retired Colonel Mike Williams will be the featured speaker.
This year, Logan’s Orders will be read by the 2022 Fort Atkinson High School Senior Class President and the Gettysburg Address will be read by the 2023 Senior Class President.
Decorating the Monument will be Steve Swader of Chapter 409 Vietnams Veterans of America, Bill Imsland of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 and Joel Osmundson of Post 166 American Legion.
Musicians from Fort Atkinson High School will play echo Taps, to be followed by the Fort Atkinson High School Senior band playing the National Anthem.
Post Adjutant Richard Miles will command the Honor Guard for the event.
Flowers for the honor ceremonies are being donated by Humphrey Floral and Gift.
In case of inclement weather, the Evergreen ceremony will be held at the Legion Hall.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 also will have a luncheon starting at noon outside the clubhouse at N2074 Vets Lane, Fort Atkinson.
The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution, passed in December 2000, asks that at 3 p.m. local time, for all Americans “To voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to Taps.”
Local veterans organizations remind all community residents to show respect by flying their flags on this occasion.
If a flag is flown on a flagpole, the flag should be flown at half-staff until noon, at which time it should be raised fully.
To prepare for the annual observance, Fort Atkinson Boy Scout Troops 131 and 134 will have have placed more than 1,700 American flags at veterans’ graves at Evergreen and Lakeview cemeteries by May 22, which will remain up through June 19.
For more information about Memorial Day and its origins, local veterans organizations recommend checking out the following informational website:
