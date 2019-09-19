The Fort Atkinson Parks & Recreation Department recently completed a four day volleyball camp for area boys and girls. Led by Nicole Gavigan, Kraymer Gladem, Olivia Koch and Callie Krause, campers were taught the finer points of volleyball. Awards also were given to the top players for each area.
The campers were split into two divisions: an older group of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and a younger group of third, fourth and fifith graders.
