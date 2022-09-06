Sunday, Aug. 28

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised some guests to quiet down for the night when an employee from the hotel reported that they were being loud and disruptive in the midnight hour in the 1600 block of Doris Drive, and two people to walk home when neither was found to have a valid driver’s license in the 300 block of South Main Street; warned some individuals for yelling and educated them about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws following a report of a disturbance in the area of Madison Avenue and Washington Street; unlocked keys for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a possible sinkhole beginning to form in the 300 block of South Main Street; referred a complaint to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office about trucks/trailers parking on both sides of the street, one side of which was part of the County’s jurisdiction, at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with another law enforcement agency for a blood draw from a driver from a traffic stop; rescued a child running down the lane of traffic in the 1300 block of North High Street and returned them to their grandparent who arrived shortly after; will follow up on a report from a restaurant about patrons who walked away without paying their bill in the 200 block of South Main Street; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a possible lightning strike to a residence in the 900 block of East Street; responded to several reports of water on the roads and called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for assistance and closed another road temporarily; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a young child who walked into a restaurant alone in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and returned the child to their home; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters for unused vehicles and one that also included long grass; and called the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a dog found running at large in the 800 block of Grove Street.

