Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; provided a ride home to an individual who was intoxicated in the area of South Main Street and South Water Street East; notified We Energies of a downed wire in the 400 block of Robert Street; moved along three homeless people following complaints and cleaned up sheets left by another homeless person along the East Riverwalk; spoke with a driver whose steering was loose causing their vehicle to swerve in the 800 block of Banker Road; referred a parent to Jefferson County as their child custody issues fell within the County’s jurisdiction; documented three complaints of harassment; and are following up on two state-reportable accidents for which no information was available at press time.
2:47 a.m.: A 39-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 700 block of North High Street.
7:41 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
11:30 a.m.: A 42-year-old Milton woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:53 p.m.: A 16-year-old Jefferson male was cited for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident investigation involving a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
