Monday, Aug. 8

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; provided a ride home to an individual who was intoxicated in the area of South Main Street and South Water Street East; notified We Energies of a downed wire in the 400 block of Robert Street; moved along three homeless people following complaints and cleaned up sheets left by another homeless person along the East Riverwalk; spoke with a driver whose steering was loose causing their vehicle to swerve in the 800 block of Banker Road; referred a parent to Jefferson County as their child custody issues fell within the County’s jurisdiction; documented three complaints of harassment; and are following up on two state-reportable accidents for which no information was available at press time.

