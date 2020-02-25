Friday, Feb. 21
Officers followed up on one 911 call, participated in two community-policing events, performed one-crime prevention service, and prepared seven unshoveled sidewalk complaint letters and seven truancy citations for students at Fort Atkinson High School.
12:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with a customer from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue about an incident that occurred in another city. She agreed to go home for the night.
1:04 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1500 block of Rangita Street on a warrant and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
6:36 a.m.: A fire alarm for the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue was cancelled shortly after it was issued.
7:57 a.m.: An officer spoke with a motorist after a crossing guard at Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street reported a complaint about the way the vehicle was being driven.
8:22 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates and defective high-mount brake light was issued to a driver at the intersection of Robert and Taft streets.
9:14 a.m.: Someone spoke with an officer to express concerns about a neighbor in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue.
10:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue about leash and waste ordinances for their pet.
10:57 a.m.: Someone was arrested in the first block of Spry Avenue at the request of the Drug Task Force and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:10 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue about a fraud incident.
11:30 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of Clarence Street about their unshoveled sidewalk. The resident would shovel the sidewalk.
1:59 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Jackson and Charles streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and speeding.
2:07 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard asked that an officer remove someone from their home. The woman left when the officer arrived.
2:08 p.m.: An officer spoke with a mother from South Main Street about concerns for her daughter. The information was documented.
2:08 p.m.: An employee from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported a gas drive-off. An officer found that the cashier did not have the correct license plate. Further, it appeared that the driver attempted to use their card several times and the clerk authorized the transaction inside, but the customer did not know that. No further information on the vehicle was available.
3:08 p.m.: A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Fort Atkinson, were involved in a road rage incident near Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street. The officer spoke with both males and warned them about their behavior.
4:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with the manager of Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue about a man who keeps calling the store to harass another employee. The officer will investigate the situation further.
5:22 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Whitewater Police Department for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing/resisting, disorderly conduct/objectionable and failing to obey an officer. After being processed, she was served a court summons and released.
5:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a truck in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue that reportedly was parked for several hours with dogs inside. The truck was gone when an officer arrived.
6:42 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a 58-year-old woman who was parked near the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue. She advised she was on her telephone, and when the officers offered additional assistance she advised that they could not help her with problems with her former boyfriend.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:13 p.m.: Officers went to a home on Monroe Street for a juvenile who was out of control. The child was upset that their telephone had been taken away. The information was documented.
11:54 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail. After being booked, he was transported to Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
