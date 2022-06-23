Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned some individuals for being in Rock River Park after hours and moved them along; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy for a traffic stop in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Third Street West; unlocked a car for a driver whose keys were locked in their vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; documented information about a non-reportable accident that occurred in the 300 block of North Main Street involving two Fort Atkinson women, information about a vandalism incident in the 300 block of McMillen Street, and fraudulent use of another person’s Social Security number; followed up on a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of an electrical pole on fire at the intersection of Hackbarth and Poeppel roads, and a report of a disturbance between two males in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue; spoke with a driver who was driving in the wrong direction in the coned area in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; helped a driver move their disabled vehicle from the area of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue to a nearby parking lot; will help a business who reported that a customer from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue failed to return a loaned vehicle to them; notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of several reports of wires arcing and sparking and downed trees as a result of the storm, a roof on fire in the 600 block of Talent Trail and Butch’s Towing of a stalled vehicle in the rain water in the 700 block of North Main Street; and picked up a dog running loose in the 300 block of Adams Street and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County;
5:10 a.m.: A 64-year-old man was cited for displaying an unauthorized vehicle registration sticker at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street.
5:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of County Highway K and U.S. Highway 12.
9:01 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues.
