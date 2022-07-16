Sunday, July 10

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; documented information about a theft of medication from the 900 block of South Main Street, and an accident involving two vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home with no transport; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; were unable to locate four residents on warrants from other law enforcement agencies; unlocked a vehicle for a resident whose keys were locked inside their vehicle; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic accident in the W6900 block of Blackhawk Island Road; and provided a no consent form for a driver who reported items stolen from their car in the 200 block of Clarence Street.

12:26 a.m.: A 28-year-old Burlington woman was given a 15-day correction notice for a defective headlight in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

11:14 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.

11:30 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and no front plate at the intersection of Merchants and East Milwaukee avenues.

1:27 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue.

2:49 p.m.: A 16-year-old Cambridge boy was cited for deviating from lane of traffic and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, a 46-year-old Ill. man was cited for operating without a driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and illegal passing, and a witness, a 49-year-old Darien resident, was cited for disorderly conduct following a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Washington Street.

