Officers issued five traffic related warnings; documented information about a theft of medication from the 900 block of South Main Street, and an accident involving two vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home with no transport; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; were unable to locate four residents on warrants from other law enforcement agencies; unlocked a vehicle for a resident whose keys were locked inside their vehicle; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic accident in the W6900 block of Blackhawk Island Road; and provided a no consent form for a driver who reported items stolen from their car in the 200 block of Clarence Street.
12:26 a.m.: A 28-year-old Burlington woman was given a 15-day correction notice for a defective headlight in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
11:14 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.
11:30 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and no front plate at the intersection of Merchants and East Milwaukee avenues.
1:27 p.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue.
2:49 p.m.: A 16-year-old Cambridge boy was cited for deviating from lane of traffic and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, a 46-year-old Ill. man was cited for operating without a driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and illegal passing, and a witness, a 49-year-old Darien resident, was cited for disorderly conduct following a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.