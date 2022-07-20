Wednesday, July 13

Officers issued three traffic related warnings and a parking ticket to a vehicle for a fire hydrant violation at the intersection of Grant Street and Talcott Avenue; transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check in the 200 block of East Cramer Street; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and another to a resident’s home; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; will follow up on a sexual assault in the 400 block of Wilcox Street; will review a security camera for a report of vandalism in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; warned some youths for breaking glass in the area of South Eighth Street and Jones Avenue and they will clean it up; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; were able to contact a suicidal patient who left Fort Memorial Hospital and confirmed that the patient was on their way to UW Health for treatment; located the owner of a vehicle that had been left running in a parking lot for over an hour in the 300 block of Washington Street; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of Armenia Street; and freed a person who was locked in at the compost site at midnight in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.

12:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Johnson Creek male was cited for failing to obey traffic control signal at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets.

9:18 a.m.: A 58-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.

9:29 a.m.: A 15-day correction was issued to a driver for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and no front license plate, and warned for stop sign violation at the intersection of High School Way and Campus Drive.

12:24 p.m.: Information about a state-reportable accident with no citations or injuries involving a 78-year-old Watertown woman and a 41-year-old Janesville woman in the 200 block of North Main Street was documented.

9:24 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue. He was released after being booked.

