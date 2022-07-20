Officers issued three traffic related warnings and a parking ticket to a vehicle for a fire hydrant violation at the intersection of Grant Street and Talcott Avenue; transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check in the 200 block of East Cramer Street; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and another to a resident’s home; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; will follow up on a sexual assault in the 400 block of Wilcox Street; will review a security camera for a report of vandalism in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; warned some youths for breaking glass in the area of South Eighth Street and Jones Avenue and they will clean it up; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; were able to contact a suicidal patient who left Fort Memorial Hospital and confirmed that the patient was on their way to UW Health for treatment; located the owner of a vehicle that had been left running in a parking lot for over an hour in the 300 block of Washington Street; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of Armenia Street; and freed a person who was locked in at the compost site at midnight in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
12:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Johnson Creek male was cited for failing to obey traffic control signal at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets.
9:18 a.m.: A 58-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:29 a.m.: A 15-day correction was issued to a driver for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and no front license plate, and warned for stop sign violation at the intersection of High School Way and Campus Drive.
12:24 p.m.: Information about a state-reportable accident with no citations or injuries involving a 78-year-old Watertown woman and a 41-year-old Janesville woman in the 200 block of North Main Street was documented.
9:24 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue. He was released after being booked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.