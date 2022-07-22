Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to a resident’s home; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a car that was not on fire but was smoking in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; referred a mother to Jefferson County Human Services when she called about having an officer speak with her son; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the first block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a man and woman after the woman reported that the man who was to have no contact with her was at her house in the 400 block of Jefferson Street because other residents of the house had let him in; arranged to follow up on a report of a driver speeding through a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and almost striking some people; separated a landlord and tenant following a complaint from the tenants that the other person at their home was not wanted there; and were unable to locate a group of youths who were observed throwing books in the river in the 200 block of South Water Street West and fled the area;
4:34 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle left of center and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and non-registration following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
12:53 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue where she had been warned several times for yelling and swearing. After being booked, she was released.
5:53 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when he had asked that officers stand by while he retrieved property from his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 1000 block of East Street. A family member posted bond and the man was released.
7:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on a warrant through the Milwaukee Police Department for strangulation and suffocation related to domestic abuse in the 200 block of East Cramer Street and cited for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
Saturday, July 16
Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; were unable to locate a truck that was thought to have been involved in an accident in the first block of South Main Street or a vehicle that reportedly was speeding in the 200 block of Highland Avenue; provided a ride to an intoxicated man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes and one to Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a woman to her landlord when she reported water dripping into her apartment from the apartment above hers in the 200 block of North Main Street; warned a man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and two juveniles for trespassing in the 100 block of Lorman Street; returned a dog to its owner after the Humane Society of Jefferson County picked it up; documented information of a retail theft from store employees in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and information about threats made to a business in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 100 block of South Main Street; separated individuals for the night following a disturbance in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were asked to conduct a welfare check related to living conditions in the 300 block of Monroe Street; were unable to rescue a boat floating down the Rock River as the boat was unattended and there were no resources available to rescue it; stood by until some folks causing a disturbance left the 200 block of North Main Street; provided a no consent form for a male whose bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Converse Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident.
12:19 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 600 block of Grant Street.
2:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old male driver for improper colored clearance lights in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets.
9:26 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for no headlights in the first block of North Water Street East.
10:44 p.m.: A 46-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and transported to the Jefferson County jail.
11:52 p.m.: Charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery are pending for a suspect involved in a domestic abuse complaint in the 400 block of Heth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.