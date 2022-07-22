Friday, July 15

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to a resident’s home; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a car that was not on fire but was smoking in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; referred a mother to Jefferson County Human Services when she called about having an officer speak with her son; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the first block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a man and woman after the woman reported that the man who was to have no contact with her was at her house in the 400 block of Jefferson Street because other residents of the house had let him in; arranged to follow up on a report of a driver speeding through a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and almost striking some people; separated a landlord and tenant following a complaint from the tenants that the other person at their home was not wanted there; and were unable to locate a group of youths who were observed throwing books in the river in the 200 block of South Water Street West and fled the area;

