Saturday, July 16

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; were unable to locate a truck that was thought to have been involved in an accident in the first block of South Main Street or a vehicle that reportedly was speeding in the 200 block of Highland Avenue; provided a ride to an intoxicated man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes and one to Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a woman to her landlord when she reported water dripping into her apartment from the apartment above hers in the 200 block of North Main Street; warned a man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and two juveniles for trespassing in the 100 block of Lorman Street; returned a dog to its owner after the Humane Society of Jefferson County picked it up; documented information of a retail theft from store employees in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and information about threats made to a business in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 100 block of South Main Street; separated individuals for the night following a disturbance in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were asked to conduct a welfare check related to living conditions in the 300 block of Monroe Street; were unable to rescue a boat floating down the Rock River as the boat was unattended and there were no resources available to rescue it; stood by until some folks causing a disturbance left the 200 block of North Main Street; provided a no consent form for a male whose bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Converse Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident.

