Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; were unable to locate a truck that was thought to have been involved in an accident in the first block of South Main Street or a vehicle that reportedly was speeding in the 200 block of Highland Avenue; provided a ride to an intoxicated man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes and one to Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a woman to her landlord when she reported water dripping into her apartment from the apartment above hers in the 200 block of North Main Street; warned a man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and two juveniles for trespassing in the 100 block of Lorman Street; returned a dog to its owner after the Humane Society of Jefferson County picked it up; documented information of a retail theft from store employees in the 300 block of Madison Avenue and information about threats made to a business in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 100 block of South Main Street; separated individuals for the night following a disturbance in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were asked to conduct a welfare check related to living conditions in the 300 block of Monroe Street; were unable to rescue a boat floating down the Rock River as the boat was unattended and there were no resources available to rescue it; stood by until some folks causing a disturbance left the 200 block of North Main Street; provided a no consent form for a male whose bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Converse Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident.
12:19 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 600 block of Grant Street.
2:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old male driver for improper colored clearance lights in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets.
9:26 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for no headlights in the first block of North Water Street East.
10:44 p.m.: A 46-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and transported to the Jefferson County jail.
11:52 p.m.: Charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery are pending for a suspect involved in a domestic abuse complaint in the 400 block of Heth Street.
