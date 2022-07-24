Sunday, July 17

Officers picked up an elderly woman who appeared lost in the area of East Blackhawk Drive and North High Street, gave her a ride home and called her daughter who will spend the rest of the night with her; stood by with a Wisconsin State Patrol officer with an agitated patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until they were no longer needed; assisted a woman with her elderly mother who was walking down the middle of the road in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four to Fort Memorial Hospital; issued one traffic related warning and one parking ticket to a vehicle that was parked in a customer only parking spot for a business in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; checked on a young girl in her pajamas walking in the area of Clarence and North Fourth streets who had reunited with her mother when the officers arrived; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of Robert Street; escorted a memorial motorcycle ride that was leaving the City from the 200 block of North Main Street; contacted Jefferson County Human Services who put a safety plan in place for a man who was repeatedly walking into traffic in the 700 block of South Main Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver whose keys were locked inside in the 400 block of Maple Street; referred a couple from the 300 block of South High Street with communication and relationship issues to Jefferson County Human Services; and requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a disturbance call in the 500 block of Oak Street as all available officers were on other calls.

