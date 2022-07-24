Officers picked up an elderly woman who appeared lost in the area of East Blackhawk Drive and North High Street, gave her a ride home and called her daughter who will spend the rest of the night with her; stood by with a Wisconsin State Patrol officer with an agitated patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until they were no longer needed; assisted a woman with her elderly mother who was walking down the middle of the road in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four to Fort Memorial Hospital; issued one traffic related warning and one parking ticket to a vehicle that was parked in a customer only parking spot for a business in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; checked on a young girl in her pajamas walking in the area of Clarence and North Fourth streets who had reunited with her mother when the officers arrived; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of Robert Street; escorted a memorial motorcycle ride that was leaving the City from the 200 block of North Main Street; contacted Jefferson County Human Services who put a safety plan in place for a man who was repeatedly walking into traffic in the 700 block of South Main Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver whose keys were locked inside in the 400 block of Maple Street; referred a couple from the 300 block of South High Street with communication and relationship issues to Jefferson County Human Services; and requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a disturbance call in the 500 block of Oak Street as all available officers were on other calls.
4:55 p.m.: An 83-year-old man from Palmyra was extracted from a vehicle that had rolled over in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers responded to extricate the man from the vehicle and transport him to Fort Memorial Hospital. He was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle.
Monday, July 18
Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information about vandalism to a building in the 900 block of Monroe Street, and a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue but there were no cameras in the area to document the incident; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four to Fort Memorial Hospital; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 600 block of North Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:44 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and without insurance and warned for improper display of registration stickers at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
6:06 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:11 a.m.: An 87-year-old Edgerton woman was cited for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 16-year-old Lake Mills male at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue. Both drivers were transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and Klement Towing removed both vehicles. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy notified the Jefferson County Highway Shop staff that the sign at the intersection was damaged.
3:36 p.m.: A 53-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for disorderly conduct following a harassment complaint in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
