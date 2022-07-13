Officers issued five traffic related warnings; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who locked their keys in the car; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted a woman with the paperwork for a vehicle that was stolen in another county; forwarded an emergency locate for the intersection of East Cramer and Clarence streets to the Fort Atkinson Electric Department; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information about vandalism done to the fountain in the park in the 200 block of Robert Street and items stolen from Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; prepared nuisance abatement complaint letters for five properties for long grass and one for an expired vehicle registration on the property; were unable to serve a warrant for a resident in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue; dispatched the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a reported gas leak in the 400 block of Curtis Circle; located a person with dementia who had left their home; advised a woman to call the Police Department before transporting anyone to a hospital after a man had flagged her down and asked for a ride to the emergency room; and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs.
5:30 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
7:39 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive.
7:54 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive.
8:31 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
1:57 p.m.: An 80-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Peterson Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
