Monday, June 20

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to residents’ homes; unlocked one vehicle with keys locked inside; were unable to confirm the use of any fireworks in the area of North Third and Jefferson streets; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of East Sherman Avenue; administered two court-ordered preliminary breath tests; spoke with an individual in a snit with two others who were swearing at each other and finally left and the officer left messages for the other two to call the officer back; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for long grass; mediated a civil issue related to property ownership/custody in the first block of South Fifth Street; stood by for a resident while they retrieved property from the 300 block of Park Street; properly disposed of ammunition that someone brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; will follow up on a report from a resident of someone being battered in August, 2021, and of a driving complaint against a delivery driver in the 900 block of Madison Avenue; warned a 59-year-old man for disorderly conduct in the first block of West Sherman Avenue; retrieved a 39-year-old man who had walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital after which Jefferson County Human Services was called to help put a safety plan in place for him; documented information about an incident that occurred earlier in the day at the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry; prepared a juvenile referral for Jefferson County Human Services for a 16-year-old boy for battery and disorderly conduct that occurred at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital for a 23-year-old Jefferson man who had overdosed and was causing problems; and completed a report to document a 40-year-old sex offender who was staying in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue which is against the sex offender ordinance.

10:15 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.

12:51 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy from the 300 block of North Third Street.

3:20 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street West.

8:56 p.m.: Three 16-year-old males were cited for damage to property following an incident in the 500 block of Clarence Street.

Load comments