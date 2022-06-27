Tuesday, June 21
Officers issued one traffic related warning; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a resident who reported water balloons thrown at his house in the 200 block of Highland Avenue, for a woman from the 700 block of Florence Street, and two more for reportedly suspicious vehicles in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and in the 300 block of Maple Street; warned a person for disorderly conduct following a disturbance about living conditions in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of Reena Avenue; provided a no consent form for the owner of a building that was spray painted in the 100 block of Lorman Street; were asked to check on the welfare of a temporary employee in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue; counseled a tenant on how to answer their door when someone knocks to avoid confrontations with neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street; referred a family to Jefferson County Human Services for a child who was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and was out of control; documented information about a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no road blockage at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets, and information about a dog being tied up outside all day in the heat but was fine and had plenty of water in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; will follow up on a report from a resident that someone had dumped some things on their property in the 700 block of Oak Street; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with a woman at the Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who reported finding no one there while the door was open and the officer learned that two employees walked off the job and the manager was called to secure the building; stood by to keep the peace for the regular City Council meeting in the 100 block of North Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
2:15 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse injunction following a traffic stop where a 64-year-old Janesville woman was warned for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue. The man was later released.
8:21 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
1:23 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to yield while emerging from an alley and operating a motor vehicle by a permittee without a valid driver resulting in an accident with road blockage involving an 83-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street West. Klement Towing removed one vehicle.
