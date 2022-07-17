Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; moved along a FedEx truck parked in the lane of traffic in the 100 block of South Main Street; spoke with a couple following a verbal domestic incident and informed them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws in the 300 block of Park Street; contacted WE Energies and Fort Atkinson Fire Department to help with a downed wire in the 400 block of Clarence Street; spoke with a resident about lot lines and issues with a neighbor in the 300 block of Adams Street; will follow up on a report of a theft from a residence in the 300 block of Highland Avenue, and a cell phone from a person in the 1000 block of East Street; stood by with a driver until a tow truck arrived for a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside the car; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
3:59 a.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
5:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
10:46 a.m.: A 27-year-old Oconomowoc man was taken into custody from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on warrants through the Delafield Police Department and he posted bond at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. He also was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:28 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. She signed a financial disclosure form which was faxed to the courts and was released on her own.
