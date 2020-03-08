Saturday, March 7
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.
3:44 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, and cited for driving without insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held on the bail-jumping charges.
4:30 a.m.: An officer was unable to identify a report of suspicious noises in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
8:30 a.m.: Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 100 block of Margaret Avenue.
11:48 a.m.: Someone reported that a “no parking” sign in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street had been knocked down. The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department was notified.
11:55 a.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about being harassed on social media. She was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as her address is in that agency’s jurisdiction.
12:07 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving without insurance. A driver with a valid license was called to drive her to her destination.
2:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Jefferson woman for driving without insurance. She was warned for speeding near West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
5:48 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about their arguing. They both denied arguing and there were no signs of a domestic disturbance.
6:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:16 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct while armed, possession of an electronic weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:39 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate six teens reportedly wearing black hoodies and looking into vehicles near Hickory and Monroe streets.
11:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate four reportedly suspicious juveniles running near Montclair Place and Commonwealth Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.