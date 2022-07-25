The City of Fort Atkinson has repurchased nearly eight acres of land in the Klement Business Park from an investment firm that originally planned to build on the lot.
The 7.8 acre site, located between Janesville Avenue and Mielke Drive, was purchased by Mickelson Investments LLP in June 2020 for $155,820. The land was intended to accommodate the construction of a new location for Mickelson’s business, RB Scott, which is a specialized dealer of process equipment and wear parts for the sand and gravel, crush stone, frac sand and recycling industries, according to RB Scott’s website.
However, the proposed project from Mickelson was not compatible with the Klement Business Park covenants, the city’s zoning ordinance or the city’s stormwater discharge permit from the state Department of Natural Resources, according to city manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire.
The property owner didn’t intend to pave the yard, where heavy equipment would be stored and/or repaired and the proposed building also wouldn’t have met the exterior material standards required in the business park covenants, according to city council meeting materials.
After city staff and the property owner failed to come up with a solution to the issue, the property owner requested to sell the property back to the city. Houseman LeMire said during the July 19 city council meeting that the parcel of land is marketable to a new owner in the future, hence why city staff recommended a move to repurchase the property.
“If the city did not repurchase this lot, then they (Mickelson) would simply have money tied up in it until it would be sold to someone else,” LeMire said. “If the city repurchases the lot, which is what staff is recommending, we will be able to remarket it and hopefully resell it quickly to another business.”
After deducting a pro-rated portion of the property taxes and unanimous approval from the council last week, the city is expected to repurchase the land for $153,246.97, over $2,000 less than it was sold for two years ago.
Since the repurchase of the property wasn’t budgeted for, the council approved the use of funds from the general fund balance for the purchase. The city’s reserves stood at over $3.5 million, or 37% of budgeted expenditures, prior to the purchase, Houseman LeMire said.
“This exceeds our fund-balance policy and even after this purchase, the city’s fund balance will remain strong,” Houseman LeMire said.
