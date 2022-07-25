The City of Fort Atkinson has repurchased nearly eight acres of land in the Klement Business Park from an investment firm that originally planned to build on the lot.

The 7.8 acre site, located between Janesville Avenue and Mielke Drive, was purchased by Mickelson Investments LLP in June 2020 for $155,820. The land was intended to accommodate the construction of a new location for Mickelson’s business, RB Scott, which is a specialized dealer of process equipment and wear parts for the sand and gravel, crush stone, frac sand and recycling industries, according to RB Scott’s website.

