Jenna Lovejoy qualified for state three out of her four years running cross country for Fort Atkinson.
Lovejoy was recognized by the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education on Thursday, November 21, in honor of qualifying for the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Lovejoy took 19th overall in the 5-kilometer girls race after completing the race in 19 minutes, 3.5 seconds. The senior was named second-team all-state by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association for her performance.
