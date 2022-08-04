The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is offering a two-night casino trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay.
The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy and $220 for double occupancy.
For more information or to sign up contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.
Painting with Katie
On Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a session of painting where one will be given all materials and instruction and walk away with your own masterpiece. Painting with Katie classes are $25. Registration is needed by Thursday, Aug. 11. Call or stop in at the senior center to reserve a place in the class.
Second Harvest
The senior center vehicle will be going to the Second Harvest food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 11 and one can have food delivered from the vehicle at no cost or ride along and pick out food on the senior vehicle also at no cost. The volunteer driver will pick one up at home and drop one back off or pick up food and drop off at a home.Call by Wednesday at noon to reserve a drop off or your ride. There is no cost for these rides or this service.
Sport the Shipdog author presentation
Pamela Cameron, a former resident of Appleton, and now Kalamazoo, Michigan discovered the true story of the rescued ship dog, Sport, while preparing to be a volunteer lighthouse keeper. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 there will be a special presentation from Cameron on her book and she will encourage all to become authors of their own tales. Sport was a Newfoundland retriever who lived on the United States Lighthouse Service Tender Hyacinth from 1914-1926. The tender delivered supplies and provided maintenance support to lighthouses on Lake Michigan and was based in Milwaukee. The book highlights some of Sport’s adventures, including being lost in Chicago and a trip on a Great Lakes passenger ship. Cameron’s presentation will include how her research was used to create a historically accurate book and she will also talk about being a lighthouse volunteer.
Game scores
Euchre scores from Aug. 2, first Howard Johnson 57, second Diana Baumann 56, third Sue Swiatowy 54, fourth Rollie Carothers and Karen Keeser 53.
500 game scores are from July 28, first Harold Riggs 4,330, second Roger Gross 3,280, third Marjorie Hannon 3,060. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m..
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. Fridays. Scores from July 29, first Tom Schoen 52, second Tim Baker and Gary Koch 48, fourth Gary Kramer and Nancy Walbrandt 45, sixth Terre Golembewski 44.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from Aug. 1, Glorine Christensen 837 (279, 279, 279), Sandy Basich 734 (299, 213, 222), Bev Aulik 631, Terry Bowes 622, Mary Zilisch 566, Dale Zilisch 564, Sandy Kilroy 559, Carol Berman 553.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from July 29, Shutouts were in style as all three games went that way with the Walruses getting the better of the Buffalos in two of the three to take the series. Charlie Danielson had 9 hits to lead the Walruses as they won games one and three by scores of 4-0 and 5-0. Jim Nye chipped in 7 hits on the day as well for the victors. The Buffalos were led by Gale Puerner with 5 hits overall.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from July 28, first Chuck Schloesser, second Jon Hundt, third Diana Baumann.
New phone number and email
The senior center has a new phone number and staff have new email endings. The new phone number is 920-397-9913. Emails now end with .gov instead of .net. Director Chris Nye’s email is cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov and Program Assistant Crystal Porter’s email is cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov. Please make these changes when contacting the Senior Center.
Contact information
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St.. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The senior center has a Facebook page and one can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
