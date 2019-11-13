The Fort Atkinson football team garnered six honorable mention nods, with three coming on both offense and defense.
Sophomores Drew Evans and Alec Courtier both were selected to the honorable-mention offensive team.
Courtier rushed for 491 yards on 104 attempts and found the end zone four times.
“An honorable mention nod at that age means they’re a top player in the conference as a 10th grader,” Fort Atkinson head coach Brady Grayvold said. “We’ve been saying how young we are and now these young guys are growing up, which helps make us a much better team.”
Senior Victor Gonzalez joined the sophomore duo.
Junior Justice Rueth, along with seniors Trent Hachtel and Mike Gutoski were named to the honorable mention defensive team.
Gutoski collected nine tackles against Monroe and Milton and finished with three tackles for losses against Portage.
“What we’ve told them is they’ve set the program up for success far beyond the years they’ll be here,” Grayvold said. “They embraced the young er classes and made them feel like family.”
BADGER SOUTH ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team Offense
Pernot, Milton, sr., TE; Nelson, Mil., sr., WR; Knauf, Stoughton, jr., WR; Oiler, Watertown, sr., WR; Crofts, Mil., sr., T; Nelson, Sto., sr., T; Burden, Mil., sr., G; Kopet, Wat., sr., G; Rielly, Monroe, sr., C; Hobson, Sto., sr., QB; Huber, Mil., sr., RB; Rodebaugh, Mon., jr., RB; Arnott, Sto., sr., RB; Fischer, Wat., jr., K.
Second Team Offense
Witt, Monroe, sr., TE; Trudgeon, Edgewood, so., WR; Reuter, Monona Grove, sr., WR; Stas, Watertown, sr., WR; Minder, Mon., sr., T; Hohol, Stoughton, sr., T; Gruber, Mon., sr., G; Rousseau, Sto., so., Sto., Wahlin, Sto., jr., C; Jordahl, Milton, jr., QB; Bansley, Mon., sr., RB; Grender, Oregon, sr., RB; Empey, Sto., jr., RB; Hobson, Sto., sr., K.
Honorable Mention Offense
Madison Edgewood — Clark, jr; Hartlieb, so.
Fort Atkinson — Evans, so.; Gonzalez, sr.; Courtier, so.
Milton — Reed, sr; Jones, sr.
Monona Grove — Walsh, jr; Bilder, sr., Moran, sr., Wilcox., Larsh, fr.
Monroe — Seagreaves, so.; Hargrove, sr.; Golembiewski, jr.; Matley, jr.
Oregon — Johnson, jr.; McKarns, so.; Meyer, so.
Stoughton — Ellingson, sr; Rilling, jr.; Skavlen, sr.
Watertown — Pauly, jr.; Denault, sr.; Pleester, sr.; Zubke, sr.; Boldt, jr.; Pauly, sr.; Sippel, jr.
Offensive Player of the Year — Hobson, Stoughton, sr., QB
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Nelson, Stoughton, sr., T
First Team Defense
Hessenauer, Milton, jr., DL; Sale, Monona Grove, jr., DL; Kopet, Watertown, sr., DL; Kerl, Mil., sr., DE; Empey, Stoughton, jr., DE; Witt, Monroe, sr., LB; Kissling, Oregon, sr., LB; Detweiler, Sto., jr., LB; Crogan, Wat., sr., LB; Weberpal, Mil., sr., DB; Dahlhauser, MG, so., DB; Bansley, Mon., sr., DB; O’Connor, Sto., jr., DB; Fischer, Wat., jr., P.
Second Team Defense
Gruber, Monroe, sr., DL; Hall, Oregon, sr., DL; Nelson, Stoughton, so., DL; Pauly, Watertown, jr., DE; Pearson, Ore., jr., DE; Grabins, Edgewood, sr., LB; Knudsen., Milton., jr., LB; Hanson, Monona Grove, sr., LB; Haggerty, Ore., jr., LB; Stivarius, Mil., sr., DB; Matuszak ,MG, jr., DB; Baldukas, Sto., jr., DB; Stas, Wat., sr., DB; Arnott, Sto., sr., P.
Honorable Mention Defense
Madison Edgewood — Walton, sr.; Trudgeon, so.
Fort Atkinson — Rueth, jr.; Hachtel, sr.; Gutoski, sr.
Milton — Haldiman, sr.; Soergel, sr.; Jones, jr.
Monona Grove — Wilcox, sr.; Mackesey, sr.; Dahlhauser, so.
Monroe — Seagreaves, so.; Bunker, jr.; Ambrose, jr.
Oregon — Gagner, sr.; McCorkle, jr.; Moore, sr.; Look, jr.
Stoughton — Jaskulke, jr.; Mechler, jr.; Chase, sr.
Watertown — Pleester, sr.; Row, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year — Crogan, Watertown, sr., LB
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year — Kerl, Milton, sr., Edge
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year — Empey, Stoughton, jr., Edge
