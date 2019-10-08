McFarland showed why it’s on of the top teams in the state as the Spartans earned a 133-37 victory against host Fort Atkinson in Badger South Conference swim on Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Emmi Belzer took second place in the 100-yard butterfly and Brooke Hartwig took second place in the 50-yard freestyle to earn the top finishes of the night for the Fort Atkinson swimmers.
Belzer completed the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 5.69 seconds to finish six-tenths of a second behind top swimmer Mara Freeman.
Hartwig completed the race in 27.22 seconds, which was .24 seconds slower than the winning time by Sofia Alf. Hartwig took third place in the 100-yard freestyle with her best time of the season in both events.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season at the Beloit Memorial Invitational hosted at 11 a.m. Saturday in Beloit Memorial High School.
