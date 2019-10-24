For years, the LeFave twins of Fort Atkinson have been attracting attention and accolades for their creative costumes.
Hunter and Aaron LeFave, 7, aren’t content to shop for their Halloween costumes “off the rack.” Rather, their outfits are custom-designed, sewed and “built” by their grandparents, Dale and Patti Dalby, also of Fort Atkinson.
Not only are the twins’ costumes original; they always go together. This year, they’re representing a fisherman and a fish, connected by the fishing line.
This year, the twins debuted their costumes at the Rockford (Illinois) Speedway Oct. 20, winning the top award by popular vote of attendees.
The boys actually have garnered honors at the Speedway costume contest each of the past four years, and trophies for the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 contests decorate their family’s mantel.
Aaron and Hunter’s mom, Michelle Witte, said that the family begins to think about the next year’s costumes almost as soon as Halloween wraps up.
In the past, they have trick-or-treated as a bull and a rodeo man; a mechanic and a motor; and a grain truck and a combine.
“They get a lot of positive comments,” Witte said. “At the Rockford contest, audience applause determines who wins, and it seems everybody clapped for them this year.”
The family always goes down to the racetrack because Jeffery LeFave Jr. is involved in the sport, although he usually races at the Tomah/Sparta Speedway.
It’s Jeff’s parents who actually create the kids’ award-winning Halloween costumes.
“They live in town, so it’s easy to coordinate,” Witte said. “They do all the work and we just come up with the idea.
“Grandma does the sewing, and Grandpa does all of the work that involves building or painting,” she added.
For example, for the motor costume, Dale Dalby created the motor shape, decorating it with actual pieces of motor.
This year, Aaron is representing the fisherman and his boat, while Hunter is the fish.
The fish costume is entirely sewn, with layers and layers of cloth scales and gigantic eyes on the back.
The fisherman costume involves not only traditional fishing gear, such as the vest, hat, line and hook, but also a miniature boat that Grandpa Dalby created out of cardboard and painted to a high gloss.
The two boys are hooked together by the fishing line, which is attached to an oversize cloth hook that is incorporated into the fish’s hat.
The twins, who are in the second-grade at Rockwell Elementary School just blocks from their northside house, will be out during Fort Atkinson’s citywide trick-or-treating this Sunday afternoon,.
And they will be wearing their eye-catching costumes again in the Rockwell Halloween parade, which will take place near the school at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
“It’s fun,” Hunter said of dressing in coordinating homemade costumes.
“But we like the candy best,” Aaron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.