REEDSBURG — Emma Mans had 50 kills and Rylie Steffes added 43 for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks as they earned five victories in prep girls volleyball at the Reedsburg Invitational on Saturday.
The Blackhawks knocked off Reedsburg, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13, and defeated Oregon, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7.
The other three matches were two-set affairs. Fort Atkinson defeated Adams-Friendship, 25-2, 25-8, and Sparta, 25-14, 25-20. Seneca gave the Blackhawks the toughest two-set match as Fort Atkinson earned a 25-23, 25-23 victory.
Callie Krause and Mans bolstered the Fort Atkinson offense with eight aces apiece. Haydn Krause had 102 digs to lead the Fort Atkinson defense.
Fort Atkinson returns to Badger South play with a match on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. against Oregon.
