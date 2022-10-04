Gov. Hoard day
On Saturday the Hoard Historical Museum will host the annual Civil War and Gov. Hoard day. Pictured are Civil War reenactors from a previous year on the museum's grounds.

On Saturday the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will be hosting its annual Gov. Hoard Day at the Jones Family Gallery. Gov. W.D. Hoard, a resident of Fort Atkinson, was a Civil War veteran, the 16th governor of Wisconsin and founder of W.D. Hoard’s & Sons, which published the Daily Jefferson County Union newspaper and Hoard’s Dairyman magazine.

The event is free and open to the public. There will also be refreshments in honor of Gov. W.D. Hoard’s 186th birthday. 

