On Saturday the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will be hosting its annual Gov. Hoard Day at the Jones Family Gallery. Gov. W.D. Hoard, a resident of Fort Atkinson, was a Civil War veteran, the 16th governor of Wisconsin and founder of W.D. Hoard’s & Sons, which published the Daily Jefferson County Union newspaper and Hoard’s Dairyman magazine.
The event is free and open to the public. There will also be refreshments in honor of Gov. W.D. Hoard’s 186th birthday.
The afternoon programs will explore the history and development of commonplace dairy products. “With this program, we like to concentrate on an aspect of Gov. Hoard’s life that still resonates with today’s public,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “We then compare Gov. Hoard’s life experiences with our modern public opinions. This year we’re focusing on dairy. Gov. Hoard’s life was spent promoting the value and importance of dairy farming and the manufacture of dairy products. Do people still promote dairy today as he did? I recommend attending the program to find out," she said.
At 1 p.m., museum director Merrilee Lee will present, Gov. W.D. Hoard and the Oleo-Margarine Wars. The oleo-margarine wars were fought politically over the development and marketing of oleo-margarine.
At 2 p.m., Gina Mode from the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research will present the history of cheesemaking in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is home to a rich cheese history, which has created a strong cheesemaking presence in the modern world. Mode will explore the ancient origins of cheese plus the conversion of Wisconsin from a wheat state to dairy.
From 10 a.m. to 4, join Civil War reenactors for military drills and learn more about the average daily experience of Civil War soldiers. Civil War soldiers drilled, or marching in formation, to practice the skills that they would need in battle. Drills taught soldiers to function as a group. Watch reenactors as they drill on the lawn.
The Hoard Historical Museum is named in honor of the Hoard family’s contribution to the museum and community. The museum’s grounds will be the temporary home for Civil War reenactors. Reenactors will help visitors learn basic army commands and pass along other soldiering tips.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson. The Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museum at 920-397-9914 and check out the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org.
