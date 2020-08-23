Oh man! What a year 2019 was.
Operational referendum
Let me begin by taking the opportunity to thank you on behalf of the board of education and the entire School District D community for helping up pass a referendum so that we may continue to deliver the quality education our learners deserve. Thank You!
Staffing changes
2019 also has seen some staffing changes with Dr. Rob Abbott as superintendent, Matt Wolf as principal of Fort Atkinson Middle School, and Lisa Haas joining the administrative team as the administrative assistant to the superintendent. We also added a communications specialist, Marissa Weidenfeller, and a new director of Human Resources, Mandy Harper.
The Fort Atkinson school district also launched the 1Fort initiative and the 1Fort at home online learning curriculum with great success. The district also had the unique opportunity to implement an at home feeding program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic related shutdown. We should be very proud that we were able to provide nutritious meals to our students despite having to “shelter at home."
A big thank you goes out to our partner, Double 3 Transportation, and staff who helped deliver meals at homes. This program is a very real example of the 1Fort mentality. We truly all are in this together.
Strategic Plan
The School District of Fort Atkinson also saw the culmination of the previous three-year strategic plan focusing on community engagement and curriculum enhancement. We are looking forward to creating and implementing a new strategic plan in 2021.
New board of education members
The board of education also welcomed two new members, Kory Knickrehm and Amy Reynolds.
Though the year didn’t end the way any of us had planned, the School District of Fort Atkinson never missed a step in executing our mission.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.