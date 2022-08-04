mantra we had success with last year was next play whether it was a good play or bad play. move on. became mantra for offseason.
last year was great, fun and with a lot of memories. its done. we cant go back and change it. what we did last year has no barring on what we do this year other than there is going to be more expecations. last years team was coming up two winless seasons and an abbreviated season. maybe teams were looking past us. nobody is going to be looking past us now.
jack opperman, paddy keelty, geo miguel, dane brost were all all-conference last year. they are all returning to spots they contributed to mightily last year. there were a lot of other juniors who rotared in and got a ton of game experience. logan kees caught the game winning td vs mg. eli cosson was on his way to being an all conference player until he got hurt. guy in secondary rotated tyler narkis. elliott rueth, braeden sayre -- all guys that contriubted a lot.
carlos baez and michael swartz and carson schrader looking to build off of experience from last year, which is so valuable in the game of football.
bulding off of foundation we set last two seasons, we want to run the ball and control the clock. we have some diff. things we thijnk we can do in the passing games as far as complimenting the system. hoping we can find that rhyhthm and build off of foundation we set last year.
we're bringing back a lot of giuys down in the trenches for us. when youve got guys on the d line who can plug holes and put pressure on qb, it makes the job easier for the guys behind them. hopefully it will be another fundamentally sound, good tackling defense.
we had some really compettive games where it came down to one or two plays with stoughtoin, mg, mount horeb and even portage until we outlasted them late in the game. conference is well coached and with good atheltes. with deforest coming in, you can't help but feel that big game feel each week with each oppoent that you play.
these guys were kind of jipped out of a normal freshman or sophomore season two years ago, for jrs and seniors, it there varsity season together. it's a mystery in that we dont have a lot of film on them. last year with jv we got a feel for these guys. getting to know these guys, work with them, compete in normal bbal, wrestling, track, baseball seasons, its' exciting to see the potential they have. we have a lot of athletes and big guys up front. will be exciting to see if we can put it all together and keep striving forward one play at a time.
