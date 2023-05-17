Fort Health repeats sponsorship of Whitewater marathon Daily Union Staff May 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 2019 Discover Whitewater Series Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5k was held Sept. 22, 2019 in Whitewater. Fort Health will return as a sponsor for the event in 2023. Daily Union file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — FortHealth will again sponsor The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5k, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle, according to a company press release.The 11th annual DWS will be held on September 17. The event is intended to as a premier community event that promotes healthy living for all ages in the Whitewater community.Many FortHealth employees help volunteer on race day, according to the release.Both Discover Whitewater and Fort HealthCare advocate and encourage having an active life that maintains physical activity and fitness to help fight against illness.More information about the event is available online at RunWhitewater.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson's Gemuetlichkeit Days reveals royalty after good-natured kidnapping Former Horicon man sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash with Lake Mills woman New cancer support service opens in Fort Atkinson Fort Atkinson School District Music Program named Best Community for Music Education Fort Atkinson Park and Recreation Department hold another Adult Recess, having fun in the rain Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-11 Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
