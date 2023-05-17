Fort Health repeats sponsorship of Whitewater marathon
The 2019 Discover Whitewater Series Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5k was held Sept. 22, 2019 in Whitewater. Fort Health will return as a sponsor for the event in 2023.

 Daily Union file photo

WHITEWATER — FortHealth will again sponsor The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5k, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle, according to a company press release.

The 11th annual DWS will be held on September 17. The event is intended to as a premier community event that promotes healthy living for all ages in the Whitewater community.

