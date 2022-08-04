Fort HealthCare has announced that it has achieved the highly prestigious international baby-friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.
Fort HealthCare embarked on the journey to become a baby-friendly facility beginning in 2013.
The goal was reached, and the accreditation awarded in September 2016. Designation is for a period of five years, and in order to maintain this status, Fort HealthCare participates in continuous monitoring and audit processes, as well as participating in surveyor led on-site assessments every 5 years.
This distinguished honor demonstrates that Fort HealthCare is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the baby-friendly process,” said Deborah Schumacher, obstetrics manager. Fort HealthCare is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”
As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the prestigious baby-friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the US.
