Fort Parks and Rec holds volleyball camps Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Forty athletes from seventh through ninth grade recently participated in a co-ed volleyball camp hosted by Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation at the municipal building. Contributed Thirty three kids ages fourth through sixth grade recently participated in the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation co-ed volleyball camp at the municipal building. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seventy three athletes recently participated in the co-ed Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation volleyball camp at the municipal building.In the morning session, which was held for seventh, eighth and ninth graders, 40 campers were enrolled.Award winners were as follows: Callie Draves (Best Hitter), Lucy Kuchta (Best Server), Savanna Hendrickson (MVP), Kya Kelleher (Best Setter), Natalie Kelleher (Coach's Award), Kinsley Wollin (Best Setter), Addison Miller (Most Improved) and Angelica Torres (Best Passer).In the afternoon session, 33 kids from fourth through sixth grade honed their skills.Award winners were as follows: Ethan Knoll (MVP), Annabelle Fehly (Best Server), Brooklyn Hawkins (Best Setter), Lindsay Van Treeck (Best Passer), Chloe Crandall (Best Hitter), Vayda Briggs (Coach's Award) and Scout Vincetti (Most Improved). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dana Claire Ley Free access to the Daily Union this week Peterson ready to guide Jefferson athletic program as AD Fort Atkinson packaging plant, Green Bay Packaging, hopes to expand, add new employees Robert Street Bridge work progressing Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.