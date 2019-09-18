Monday, Sept. 16
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and performed five crime-prevention services.
12:08 a.m.: A woman asked that an officer check her property in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive because her dog was acting strange and she was afraid someone was outside. An officer was unable to locate any suspicious people in the area or signs of recent activity.
12:55 a.m.: A woman asked that an officer check her property in the 800 block of Caswell Street because her car alarm had been activated and everyone in the home was sound asleep. An officer did not locate any suspicious people or activities.
3:13 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Whitewater man in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for non-registration of vehicle, driving without insurance and defective brake light.
3:56 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle in the 800 block of East Street for blocking a fire hydrant.
8:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Hickory Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:24 a.m.: The owner of a dog was warned for animal running at large following a complaint about a dog running at large near Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. The dog ran inside Badger Bank and was held there until the owner arrived to pick it up.
10:50 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of South Water Street East.
10:53 a.m.: A report of a family disturbance between a mother and daughter in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue resulted in the daughter gathering her belongings and the two of them being separated.
11:04 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a large branch blocking the 800 block of Short Street.
11:09 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, first offense, after he was observed striking a parked vehicle with his vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive and failing to stop. Another driver reported the incident and provided a vehicle description.
12:15 p.m.: A woman wished to have information about issues at her home in the 100 block of South Third Street East documented.
12:19 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
12:39 p.m.: Information about issues in the 400 block of Raintree Drive was documented for officers.
1:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
1:28 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about a scam that they received in the mail documented.
2:08 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East reported being locked out of their house. An officer called a locksmith for the person.
2:13 p.m.: Someone reported a hit and run to a mailbox in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive. It was related and added to the report for the earlier incident that occurred at 11:09 a.m.
2:15 p.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
2:30 p.m.: Someone reported a raccoon stuck in the drain at the intersection of Maple Street and Spry Avenue. It was gone when an officer arrived and must have escaped on its own.
2:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident who was suicidal. The call was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
3:14 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a driver following a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that a driver was all over the road in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:18 p.m.: Two juveniles reportedly were in a fight near Craig and South High streets. An officer wrote a report.
3:24 p.m.: Someone reported receiving a call about a person being suicidal in the 300 block of Washington Street.
3:39 p.m.: A woman reported that a man was speaking inappropriately with her while she was on a walk in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue. An officer spoke with the man about his behavior.
4:23 p.m.: An officer located a driver who reportedly was driving recklessly near Janesville and West Rockwell avenues. An investigation is continuing.
4:35 p.m.: Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
5:20 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
5:39 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue for trespassing, following a complaint that he had entered a neighbor’s house without her permission.
5:42 p.m.: Someone reported a trespassing incident in the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue.
6:01 p.m.: Someone reported an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail with a window down and food in the vehicle. An officer would check on it.
7 p.m.: Two intoxicated men were advised to speak softly as someone complained that they were being too loud in the first block of South Water Street East.
