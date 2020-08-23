In 2019-20, the School District of Fort Atkinson continued to manage both short- and long-term finances at an exceptional level while navigating a number of expected and unexpected challenges, including:
• Successful April, 2020 referendum — A number of scenarios were carefully considered against the district's needs and the prospects of passing the spring operational referendum. In approving this, we are grateful for the community's support and pleased to be able to operate as planned for the next three years.
• Financial planning around COVID-19 — Due to the unforeseen financial and operational challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has begun to make adjustments to both our short- and long-term financial planning. For example, we suspended purchasing this spring in order to under-spend the 2019 budget. This has provided us with a critical increase in flexibility as we reinvent how the district operates in serving our community.
• Leveraging of debt prepayment — Pre-COVID, the district was planning debt prepayment in 2019-20, and to receive state aid in 2020-21. Given our long-range planning adjustments, and in an effort to manage the tax rate in 2021-22, we delayed that prepayment to 2020-21 so that we would receive the state aid in 2021-22. This will decrease the tax levy in that year, when we expect to see a decrease in revenue due to COVID-related state budget shortfalls and will help keep taxes down for our community.
• Haumerson Pond — We came to an agreement with the City of Fort Atkinson to provide a small portion of district-owned land to the city and Friends of Haumerson Pond for the purposes of redeveloping the parking lot for increased safety and access for the public.
• Support of the Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) — The district provided critical support in evaluating potential financial impact associated with various scenarios for capital facilities improvements. Although the FAC and any subsequent actions have been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation, these efforts will be helpful if and when activities resume.
The district continues to make notable strides to ensure continued financial strength, especially as (in many ways) the future is less certain than at the same time last year. I would like to personally thank Jason and the other members of our administration who have worked tirelessly to keep us in good financial standing. The board greatly appreciates the continued support and investment from our community.
Without question, this makes our schools stronger, our ability to serve more comprehensive, and our community more vibrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.