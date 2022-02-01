The Brooke Owens Fellowship—a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit program recognizing

exceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviation

internships, senior mentorship, and a lifelong professional network—announced its newest, most

diverse class of Brooke Owens Fellows today.

The Class of 2022 marks the sixth class of “Brookie” Fellows and were selected from the

Fellowship’s most competitive application year. More than 1,000 promising and talented

students applied worldwide, coming from Ivy League universities, major research universities,

historically black colleges and universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and major

international universities. Fifty-One Fellows were selected through a fair and competitive

application process involving written and creative submissions, interviews with the Fellowship’s

leadership team and its close network, and interviews with 36 leading aerospace employers

from across multiple sectors in the US aerospace industry. The Fellows were selected based on

their commitment to their communities, stand-out creative abilities, record of leadership,

incredible talent, and their desire to pursue a career in aerospace.

The Brooke Owens Fellows will each be matched to an executive-level mentor in the aerospace

industry who will support and work with the Fellows to help launch their careers. This summer,

the Fellows will start their internships and come together for the annual Brooke Owens Summit

in Washington, DC.

