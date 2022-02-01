Fort's Compas Brooke Owens fellow Feb 1, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Brooke Owens Fellowship—a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit program recognizingexceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviationinternships, senior mentorship, and a lifelong professional network—announced its newest, mostdiverse class of Brooke Owens Fellows today.The Class of 2022 marks the sixth class of “Brookie” Fellows and were selected from theFellowship’s most competitive application year. More than 1,000 promising and talentedstudents applied worldwide, coming from Ivy League universities, major research universities,historically black colleges and universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and majorinternational universities. Fifty-One Fellows were selected through a fair and competitiveapplication process involving written and creative submissions, interviews with the Fellowship’sleadership team and its close network, and interviews with 36 leading aerospace employersfrom across multiple sectors in the US aerospace industry. The Fellows were selected based ontheir commitment to their communities, stand-out creative abilities, record of leadership,incredible talent, and their desire to pursue a career in aerospace.The Brooke Owens Fellows will each be matched to an executive-level mentor in the aerospaceindustry who will support and work with the Fellows to help launch their careers. This summer,the Fellows will start their internships and come together for the annual Brooke Owens Summitin Washington, DC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson High School closed due to boiler problem Jeanette A. Brumm Gas leak leads to short-term evacuation at Jefferson Middle School John "Pike" Teipner Rebecca Sue "Becky" Erdman Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
