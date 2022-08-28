Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden (left) passes Luther Prep junior Jemma Habben on a hill during the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday. Worden finished second individually in 20 minutes, 11 seconds to lead the Blackhawks to a seventh place finish.
Fort Atkinson junior Ben Stricker placed fourth individually in the boys race in a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday. The Blackhawks finished fourth as a team.
WATERTOWN -- Two returning state qualifiers started their seasons on the medal stand for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden took second in the girls race while junior Ben Stricker was fourth in the boys race at the season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday.
Worden, who was 37th in last season's Division 1 state race with a time of 20 minutes, 3 seconds, finished the five kilometer race in 20 minutes, 11 seconds for the Fort girls, who scored 168 points and placed seventh.
Senior Kaitlyn Burke finished 31st in 23:54. Sophomore Analisa Boshart (35th, 24:12) and freshmen Ava Leurquin (41st, 25:08) and Macayla Graham (59th, 27:24) also scored.
Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race in 19:28 for Monona Grove, which scored 44 points to place first.
Stricker, who ran a time of 17:52 at last year's state meet, crossed the line in 17:14 to lead the Fort boys, who took fourth with 164 points.
Senior Anthony Henrichon placed 19th in 18:28. Seniors Giovanni Mante (27th, 18:58) and Joseph Cooper (49th, 20:35) and sophomore Jake Sukow (10th, 21:35) also scored.
Junior Zach Temple won in 16:46 for Madison West, which scored 38 points to claim the team championship.
Fort competes in the Verona Invitational this Saturday.
BLUEJAY GIRLS 11TH
Johnson Creek’s girls placed 11th with 319 points. Sophomore Rylee Hucke (43rd, 25:20) and juniors Maggie Markus (66th, 28:42), Hailey Kvalheim (69th, 29:12), Ava Sixel (70th, 31:36) and Hannah Seaborn (71st, 31:46) competed for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished 13th with 376 points.
Juniors Tyler Skogman (48th, 20:29) and Ben Trudell (73rd, 22:13), freshman Evan Chowanec (75th, 22:16), junior Connor Gerstner (87th, 24:07) and sophomore Carson Vaughn (93rd, 26:47) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores - girls: Monona Grove 44, Verona 62, Luther Prep 101, Sun Prairie East 103, Stoughton 135, Baraboo 158, Fort Atkinson 168, Watertown 224, Catholic Memorial 236, Milton 265, Johnson Creek 319.
Team scores - boys: Madison West 38, Verona 53, Sun Prairie East 114, Fort Atkinson 164, Luther Prep 168, Stoughton 168, Monona Grove 188, Waukesha South 206, Baraboo 224, Watertown 246, Catholic Memorial 267, Milton 322, Johnson Creek 376, Chesterton Academy 419.
MILWAUKEE RIVER INVITE
SHOREWOOD -- Freshman Emmerson Drobac finished third overall for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls cross country team at the Milwaukee River Invitational on Thursday at Shorewood.
Drobac earned a medal with a time of 19 minutes, 51.2 seconds. Sophomore McKenna Michel (21:33.5) placed 31st, while freshman Arden Nickerson (22:09.4) took 42nd. Junior Mara Brown (23:39.3) finished 91st and junior Ella Arenz (23:49.5) took 96th.
Slinger won the girls' race, while New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman took first with a time of 19:06.9. The Cambridge/Deerfield girls team finished fourth in Division 2.
For the boys, junior Martin Kimmel medaled after taking 15th overall with a time of 17:43.9. Senior Kalob Kimmel (19:24) finished 80th, senior Kaleb Regoli (21:04.5) ran 162nd, sophomore Thomas Connor (23:57.1) finished 300th, and sophomore Carter Cole (24:08) placed 308th.
Marquette senior Colman Lenci won the boys’ race in 16:45, while Shorewood won the Division 2 race. Cambridge/Deerfield boys took 10th in Division 2.
