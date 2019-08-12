WWE Superstars past and present will be on hand at Staples Center to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SmackDown including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.
Beginning with its 20th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 4, SmackDown will air on FOX broadcast network 52 weeks a year.
- AP
