PALMYRA – Curious about the value of one of Grandma’s antiques? Here’s your chance to learn more about that family heirloom and its actual value. Free appraisals will be given at Powers Memorial Library at 115 W. Main St. in Palmyra on Saturday Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Certified Appraiser, Barbara Eash, Milwaukee PBS Appraisal Fair Coordinator for 16 years, will evaluate and provide information about items brought in that day. Each person may bring in only one item; no firearms, stamps or coins. Eash, who also is a newspaper and magazine columnist, suggests people with larger items bring in well-lit photos of the front and back, measurements and any history relating to it. Registration for a time slot in advance is recommended since a high turnout is expected.
“This is a great way to contribute to our community and get people into the library who are not our regular patrons,” said Lauren Schauer, assistant director at Powers Memorial Library. “Almost everyone has an item in their attic or basement that they are holding onto and wondering about its worth. This is their opportunity to get a free appraisal that normally costs $15 or more.”
For more information, call (262) 495-4605 or visit www.palmyra.lib.wi.us.
