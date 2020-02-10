It’s the Von Carpe Family Singers for a one-time, free evening of music at Café Carpe in Fort Atkinson on March 28 at 8 p.m.
The hub of the Von Carpes is Karen Reinhardt, joined by partner Jim Marousis, brother Eric (with partner Francine), sister Lisa and daughter Laura.
