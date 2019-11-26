JEFFERSON — All children ages 3 to 10, along with their parents/guardians, are invited to a free pancake breakfast at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Besides breakfast, they also will be offering crafts and a visit from St. Nick.
St. Mark’s is located at 324 S. Sanborn in Jefferson. All are welcome to help celebrate the Christmas season and enjoy time together with friends and family.
For more information, you can call St. Mark’s Church at 674-2370 or e-mail st.marks.jefferson@sbcglobal.net.
