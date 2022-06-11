MADISON --
Serdynski: It's upsetting. To see how far this team has gone, to know what we've all been through and playing wise how connected we were it was great to play but these girls. It was fun but a little upsetting.
After her home run, everyone knew we had to use this and that we could do it. It was so positive and everyone was cheering on each other. We knew we could pull through if we all worked together. We ended up coming up a little short, but I'm still so proud of these girls.
I hope they learn to stay positive, pull together as a team, come as one and just be Jefferson Eagles. Those are all great things.
Messmann: I was struggling pretty much the entire tournament. I knew that I was due, but I knew I couldn't over swing or try too hard. I knew I just needed to get on. I cleared my head, which I think was my problem. In my other at bats, I was trying too hard.
I definitely think the community, fans and atmosphere will be things I will remember going forward. We always have a huge crowd almost everywhere we go. That's huge. Without that, we wouldn't have the momentum and the hype we normally do. Our coaches are great. I love them all to death. That helps too. And the girls, too, they are absolutely great, I wouldn't want any other girls.
I hope they come in with confidence. They saw what they could do now. I hope they come in confident and prove they can do the same thing even though we are not going to be there.
Peterson: I told our team after the game to think about how you guys came together this season and what you've accomplished. I know it's not what we wanted, but we brought home second place and some hardware. We put Jefferson softball on the map. Hang your heads high, don't hang them low. You guys had amazing accomplishments, it was just a tough loss today. Don't forget what you did and how you came together as a team. I told them I was proud as heck of them.
They just kept battling. We had some chances and Freedom made some plays. We didn't get a couple runners in we thought we could get in. Give Freedom credit. I thought it was a tough way to start the game under a downpour of rain. Being the home team we were the first pitcher to go out there when it was pretty wet, which was tough. Aeryn battled and almost got out of a bases-loaded jam. They dropped a bloop right in front of right field. That was the difference in the game honestly. Aeryn pitched her butt off in tough conditions.
They put Jefferson softball on the map. They came in as freshmen with me and there were some good seniors in front of them. They are 75-8 in their careers with three conference titles, two state appearances including a runner up at state. You can't do much more as a senior group. Now they pass the torch onto the young kids and they will bounce back again next year. Can't say enough about what the senior leadership did, how they battled and the things they did for Jefferson softball.
This one stings right now, but we will look back on all the positives associated with the great season we had. We just fell one run short today. It's been an awesome experience. I'm so proud to coach these ladies. It's been an amazing experience for me. Couldn't ask for more. I want to thank the community and how they came out and supported us these few days. It was unbelievable. We had sellout crowds on our side both days. The texts and emails in support of us and our team were unbelievable. I want to thank the community for all of its support.
