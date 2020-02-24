Even before “Fresh Off the Boat” hit the airwaves on ABC in February 2015, the show was facing pressure that other new shows weren’t.
It was set to be the first network TV comedy with an all-Asian cast since Margaret Cho’s “All-American Girl” premiered 20 years earlier. ABC canceled that series after one season, and some wondered how long this show would last too.
Randall Park, who portrays patriarch Louis, never even thought the pilot — inspired by restaurateur and TV personality Eddie Huang’s childhood memoir — would be picked up.
“The odds of a show getting picked up are tiny. On top of that, being an Asian-American family at the center of a show just made it kind of seem impossible in my head,” Park told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Atlanta, where he is filming the Marvel/Disney+ series “WandaVision.”
Now, after six seasons, “Fresh Off the Boat” will made its final voyage Friday.
Without question, the sitcom, centered on a Taiwanese-Chinese American family in the 1990s living in predominantly white Orlando, Florida — will be immortalized in the canon of Asian-American representation. It accomplished some unique firsts, like being the first American TV show to film on location in Taiwan and having a majority of dialogue in one episode be in Mandarin. It paved the path for movie stardom for Park (“Always Be My Maybe”) and on-screen wife Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Hustlers”). And having passed 100 episodes, the Huangs will live on in syndication for years to come.
