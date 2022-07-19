FORT ATKINSON – Fort HealthCare is hosting its 10th annual Frosty Rock Challenge event on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The event consists of an in-person 12k trail/road run, a 5k run/walk, a 1-mile Kids Run, and a virtual option for the 12k and 5k races.
The race and festivities are being hosted at the Fort Atkinson High School this year and will begin in the morning and wrap up by noon.
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, veterans can participate in the run/walk for free this year.
New for 2022 is the Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson will be partnering with Fort HealthCare and will be volunteering their time at the event.
For each Frosty Rock registration, a portion will be donated back to the Kiwanis Club towards local park improvement projects.
Curt Polzin, Kiwanis Club member writes, “Our local Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club is thrilled to be partnering with Fort HealthCare for this community run/walk event. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization that is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All proceeds from this event will be going towards local park improvement projects.”
Lisa Jensen, Fort HealthCare vice president of nursing and Frosty Rock planning committee member, said, “Fort HealthCare is excited to be back in-person for the 2022 Frosty Rock Challenge, and this is a great way to promote wellness and create an opportunity to give back to the community. We have had so much success with this event in bringing people together of all ages and activity levels.”
Jensen added, “The Frosty Rock Challenge gives people a fun reason to come out on a Saturday morning, get some exercise, enjoy camaraderie with friends, and support the local community. The employees of Fort HealthCare spend a lot of time planning this event and are
very passionate about donating back to a local cause [Kiwanis] and honoring our mission and vision.”
Frosty Rock committee member and Community Health & Wellness Department Coordinator Tiffany Pernat, said, “The last two years of the Frosty Rock Challenge have been virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m looking forward to being able to offer participants the opportunity to race in-person for 2022, while also offering a virtual option too. This race gives purpose to participants and allows Fort HealthCare to continue working towards our vision of being the healthiest community in Wisconsin.
Pernat added, “Every year there is a great staff of volunteers, sponsors and partners that help make this event a success. We are still reaching out to local groups and businesses to assist with different sponsorship opportunities. We are so grateful for the support this event receives and look forward to another successful year after the break we’ve had.”
For more information about the event or to register, visit FortHealthCare.com/FrostyRock.
