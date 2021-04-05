WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Monday he will not leave Congress and denied that he “slept with” an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him by political foes stem from anger that he “loathes the swamp.”
In a column appearing in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, the embattled Florida Republican predicted that “some of my feckless colleagues in Congress” will call for him to step down.
“No, I am absolutely not resigning,” he wrote Monday in one of his first public comments about the allegations.
Gaetz, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. An aggressive and high-profile ally of Donald Trump, Gaetz has so far received almost no public support from his congressional Republican colleagues and none from the former president.
The 38-year-old Gaetz is under scrutiny by federal prosecutors over whether he had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws.
