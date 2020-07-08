The speed limit along the entirety of Hackbarth Road, and within the city-controlled sections of that south-side roadway, has been increased to 30 miles per hour.
Fort Atkinson City Council members took that action Tuesday during their regular meeting in council chambers, with social-distancing guidelines observed.
The Town of Koshkonong had requested making Hackbarth Road a consistent speed limit of 30 mph along its entire length. Currently, the road is 30 mph in the town portion and 25 mph in the city portion.
This issue previously has been discussed on three occasions.
On Dec. 13, 2018, City Engineer Andy Selle indicated that the matter had been discussed by the Traffic Review Committee in September of 2015 and again in June of 2016 upon request by the Town of Koshkonong to increase the speed limit within the city limits to coincide with the 35-mph speed limit adopted by the Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors.
Selle said the committee previously offered to increase the speed limit to 30 mph were the town board to agree to install a four-way stop at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Hackbarth Road. However, the town board would not agree to that, he said, so the city’s speed limit stayed at 25 mph.
Koshkonong Town Chairman Bill Burlingame had said town residents objected to lowering the speed limit.
However, committee members agreed there are safety concerns in that area, with three churches and two schools, a narrow road with hills and lack of a centerline. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump indicated at the time that he felt there needed to be proper signage put up in the area of the school in accordance with state laws, and a centerline painted on the road.
Burlingame assured the committee he would take care of getting the proper school signs installed, and Selle said he would be having the centerline painted in the 2019 streets program.
The matter then was placed on the June 2019 council agenda for further review, but no action was taken.
The town now has installed the proper school signage and painted a centerline on the road, although the city has not been able to add a four-way stop at Endl Boulevard thus far.
Meanwhile Tuesday, the council approved having low-bidder SUEZ make the required repairs to Well 3 at a cost not to exceed $15,000.
The city also received a quote from Municipal Well & Pump for $15,416 to perform the work.
Water Utility Superintendent Tim Hayden indicated that on June 27, Well 3 sent out an alarm on the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system for a three-phase power failure.
“Upon inspection, it has been determined that that the well motor has failed and that it will need to be replaced,” Hayden told council members. “Currently, Well 4 is out of service and awaiting repairs, leaving both wells that feed the reservoir on Water Street inoperable. Not having this reservoir in service could cause a potential issue should there be a high demand for water in the downtown area such as a fire.”
The Water Utility, he said, currently is keeping the water level of the two watertowers higher than usual to ensure that the city has the capacity it needs while the reservoir is out of service. However, this is not an ideal situation, Hayden said.
“For this reason, repairing Well 3 is critical,” Hayden said. “During discussions with the two companies who submitted bids, the lead time for this project will be approximately one week.”
In the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), $51,000 was appropriated for replacing the motor control center panel at the main station and $15,000 for installing security measures at the wells, he noted.
“These two items will be pushed further out to accommodate the repair to Well 3, and repairs to Wells 4 and 5 that will come before you at the next (council) meeting,” Hayden stated. “If additional funds are needed, the Water Utility also will forgo the purchase of the KerkCutter from the 2020 CIP for $4,000.”
He said well pump motors typically last 10 to 15 years, and that the Well 3 motor that failed was 13 years old.
(Watch for another council story later this week.)
