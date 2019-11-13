Planning a new garden but don’t know where to begin? Want to spend winter creating a landscape plan but uncertain where to start?
The Hoard Historical Museum is ready to help with a garden education program on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Come listen as Master Gardener Beverly Dahl shares information, tips and best practices for landscape and garden design.
Beginning by reviewing the questions a property owner should keep in mind when thinking about starting or changing their yard, Dahl will explain how to view the entire space as one design. She will explore how to choose and arrange the various elements in a yard as well as the plants within a shrub border or flower garden.
She also will look at landscape plans in general, how they are used to decide how many plants are needed, where plants should go and how a plan can be used for long range planning. Join the program and start dreaming of next year.
As always, this program is free to attend. No registration required. Cash donations are gratefully appreciated.
The Hoard Historical Museum is able to provide these programs and tours at no cost to the public due to the on-going support of the Museum’s membership and Business Patrons. Join the Museum and help support programs such as this. Membership is open to anyone; contact the Museum for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit our website www.hoardmuseum.org, and like them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.