JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will enjoy a game of Garden Trivia at their Thursday, March 12 meeting.
Everyone is invited to join one of the teams and test your garden knowledge. All questions have been submitted by members. Members will not be allowed to help their team by answering their own questions. Also, no cell phone use will be allowed this year. Game On.
A brief business meeting and announcements will begin at 6:45 p.m. The next meeting has been scheduled for April 2.
Jefferson County Master Gardeners and Jefferson High School agricultural students will hold a plant sale on May 6 to 9 and May 13 to 16 at the Jefferson High School greenhouse.
Weekday sale times will be 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, sales will be 8 a.m. to noon with “Ask a Master Gardener.”
Did you purchase or miss purchasing a Farm Tech Days flower container last year?
Act fast and reserve one this year. A limited number of similar flower containers will be available for purchase from the Master Gardeners at the plant sale. They will be $35 each. To reserve one call Shirley Brown at (920) 563-5994 or (920) 542-8781. Pick it up on Saturday, May 9 at Jefferson High School.
The public is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m. at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Rd, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
