Coaching changes announced

Mark Gavigan was recently announced as Fort Atkinson High School's new varsity girls basketball coach.

OTHER CHANGES

Lindsey Meyers is the school's new head boys volleyball coach, replacing Rajsich. 

Spencer Agnew is Fort's new cross country coach, supplanting Chick Westby, who guided the program for 20 seasons.

T.J. Diprizio will head up the boys soccer program. He replaces Kent Lovejoy, who led the program for 10 seasons.

