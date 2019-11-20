Reese Gee, daughter of Steve Gee and Liz Bouchard, was recently selected by Jefferson High School as their DAR Good Citizen for this year. The selection is based on the values of scholarship, leadership, dependability and service, qualities focused upon by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter sponsors this event in the Jefferson County area.
Reese showed leadership and dependability in all areas of her life throughout high school. She was team captain in cross country and softball as well as Student Council vice president. Also, she was selected Secretary of the National Honor Society. In her junior year, Reese was chosen the Badger Girls State Delegate and was elected to a state office in the group.
Academically, Reese has worked hard and after three years has a cumulative GPA of 4.16. She took Advanced Placement classes in chemistry, English language/composition, European history, physics, human geography and psychology. She is a member of the Latin Honor Society and received the Principal’s Academic Achievement Award. She also was English Student of the Year. One of her teachers commented that Reese “is highly organized and displays sound critical thinking skills in her work.”
Reese has been active in school and community service, also. She volunteers for JHS’s Basic Day of Thanksgiving. And, as President of Rotary Interact, she headed the service project for this year of helping the local fire department to raise money for new training equipment. For three years she has helped at the Fireman’s Breakfast. In school Reese has helped with blood drives and Christmas Neighbors. Also, as a piano student since second grade, Reese uses her musical background to teach a St. Coletta resident piano.
Her educational goals include attending a four-year university to major in Political Science with the idea of making it a possible career. Reese commented, “I enjoy and feel like I am making a difference in my community and country” when involved in political science.
Another of her teachers commented on her leadership, positive personality, drive to improve and her willingness to share her ideas. He ended with, “She is the embodiment of the virtues extolled by the Daughters of the American Revolution and would represent the organization with dignity and integrity.”
Reese will be honored at the March 5 DAR Good Citizen Reception which will be held in the Jones Room of the Hoard Museum in Fort Atkinson. The students also submitted essays which will be read and judged. The winning essay in the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter will be sent to the State DAR Good Citizen Competition in January.
